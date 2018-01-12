Forum set up for landlords in Newmarket and Mildenhall

A new forum for private landlords in the Newmarket and Mildenhall areas is set to have its first meeting at the end of this month.

In common with districts and boroughs across the country, Forest Heath District Council and partner St Edmundsbury say they recognise how vital private landlords are in helping to meet local housing needs.

“With more and more people privately renting, it is important for landlords to keep on top of the changes that may affect them and their tenants – and the help that is available,” said a spokesman for Forest Heath.

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White, the councils’ cabinet member for housing added: “This is about us helping our local private landlords in looking after their tenants.

“Our overall aim is that this will become something that the landlords themselves will shape in terms of what support they need, what subjects they want to discuss and learn more about, and where and when these meetings should take place, with the council assisting in the running of this.”

The first meeting will be on January 25, from 4pm to 6pm at West Suffolk House, Western Way in Bury St Edmunds.Places should be booked before January 18 by emailing landlords@westsuffolk.gov.uk.

The Department for Work and Pensions will be at the first forum to discuss Universal Credit and other changes to the benefits system, while members of the councils’ public health and housing team will advise on legislative changes and the housing options team will outline the support that West Suffolk councils can provide to landlords. The forum is supported by the Eastern Landlords’ Association