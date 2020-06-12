Former Newmarket midwife Jean Parton dies

Jean Parton, the former head of Newmarket Hospital’s maternity unit, has died at the age of 88.

Evacuated twice during the war, Mrs Parton missed out on much of her education but trained as a nurse at the former Mill Road maternity hospital in Cambridge.

She and her husband, Gerald, had lived in Newmarket and the surrounding area for more than 40 years.

Jean Parton (36319562)

They had moved to Ashley in 1967 and lived there until 1981 when they moved to St Philips Road, in Newmarket, where they stayed until 1995 when they moved to Moulton.

Mrs Parton worked in the maternity unit at Newmarket Hospital for well over 20 years, first as a midwife, and then as sister. In 1988 she was appointed manager of the district’s midwifery services and when the maternity unit at Newmarket was closed in 1991 she transferred to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

As well as her role at the hospital, Mrs Parton was an active member of the town’s Christchurch, both as a steward and a volunteer at The Stable in the High Street. She was also a keen supporter of the Nomads amateur theatre group.

One of her proudest achievements was being awarded a degree from the Open University.

Mrs Parton, who is survived by her husband, sons Neville and Brian, daughter Alice and eight grandchildren, died on May 29. A family only funeral service will be held at Gedling Crematorium, Nottingham, on Thursday. Her family are planning a celebration of her life at a later date.

