Former apprentice jockey wins national award for her Cortado Espresso Bar in Newmarket

A former apprentice jockey who swapped her saddle for a coffee machine has won a national award for making her espresso bar business a winner.

Eva Moscrop rode for five years before injuries and a lack of opportunities, led her to retire from racing in 2016 to pursue a new career. Two years later she opened the Cortado Espresso Bar which is now a thriving business in Newmarket’s Exeter Road.

And on Sunday she was presented with the IJF (Injured Jockeys’ Fund) Progress Award trophy and £2,000 at Cheltenham racecourse in recognition of her efforts.

Eva Moscrop (22006146)

Eva took advantage of funding from JETS (Jockeys’ Education and Training Scheme) to develop her skills and qualifications to help her set out on her new career path and grow her business, completing a number of different training courses. Initially, she worked by herself seven mornings a week but her hard work has paid off allowing her to take on staff and expand her business.

She now counts racing legend Lester Piggott and Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby among her regulars and has developed an important independent hub for the local community which supports other local businesses.

Commenting on her transformation from jockey to barista, Eva said: “Working hard all my life meant that being on my feet all day, organising and planning didn’t worry me, and as such my life as a jockey stood me in good stead and my racing connections in Newmarket have helped build up a strong and supportive customer base.

“I am grateful to JETS for providing funding to help me gain new business qualifications and I’ve been able to build up skills in accounting, technology, marketing and stock management which has given me the confidence to move forward and realise my vision.I am very proud to receive this Award which shows how far I’ve come in a short period of time.”

IJF almoner Karen Sharpe, one of the judging panel, said, “There was a particularly strong group of entries for this year’s award, however Eva stood out having demonstrated great initiative and an incredibly strong work ethic in setting up her own business.”

Read more BusinessNewmarket