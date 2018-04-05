Forest Heath District Council write off £35,000 in unpaid tax

Nearly £35,000 of unpaid tax is to be written off by a district council.

Members of Forest Heath’s cabinet agreed on Tuesday to write off £10,297.99 of outstanding Council Tax and £24,032.49 of unpaid Business Rates.

They will also not claim back £13,813,62 in overpaid housing benefits.

But, the councillors highlighted that if the written off debt becomes recoverable again, the council can enforce its collection.

As of the end of February, the council collected 94.22 per cent of its tax compared to a target of 94.97 per cent.

Cllr Stephen Edwards, cabinet member for resources and performance, said they were on target, but there had been ‘issues along the way’ with business rate collections.