Forest Heath council's solar farm is shining

A council’s multi-million pound investment in a solar farm appears to be paying dividends.

Despite the short winter days, Forest Heath District Council’s Toggam Solar Farm near Lakenheath, one of the biggest local authority-owned solar farms in the UK, is still generating enough electricity to offset the carbon footprint of 1,700 cars and power 3,500 homes.

Celebrating its first birthday last summer, it has generated 11,682MWh of electricity, bringing in £1.2 million gross income, £308,000 net taking into account the authority’s capital outlay, which will be used towards funding local services.

Councillor Stephen Edwards, the council’s cabinet member for resources and performance, said: “Forest Heath can be proud of achieving carbon neutral status.

“We have invested in a number of initiatives, including the highly successful Toggam Solar Farm and even in the depth of winter it is providing energy and raising income to support front line services and further investment in schemes to benefit our communities.

“Indeed it even provides a place for sheep to graze under the solar panels.

“Forest Heath and West Suffolk is a unique area and we are dedicated to protecting it while investing in initiatives to manage growth and improve our local economy.”