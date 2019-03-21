Forest Heath District Council members Ruth Bowman, James Waters, Lance Syanbury, Andy Drummond, and David Bowman (7987504)

Plans to bring the silver screen back to Newmarket will be a 'fitting legacy' for a district council as it merges with its neighbouring authority next month.

At Forest Heath District Council's final full meeting last night members backed spending £190,000 on developing detailed plans for a cinema build at Newmarket's Guineas Shopping Centre and a further £20,000 to investigate upgrading its multistorey car park.

Cllr Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth, said the plans would be a 'fitting legacy' for the authority.

"It's a great opportunity for this major town in Forest Heath and West Suffolk to consider the development of a brand new cinema which will include restaurants as well," he told councillors at the Mildenhall meeting.

The cinema is earmarked for the council-owned surface level car park in Fred Archer Way, next to the shopping centre.

Cllr Stanbury said he hoped the three screen cinema and restaurant complex would encourage upgrades to The Guineas and draw more people into the town centre - bringing "major benefits" to Newmarket.

In April Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury Borough Council will merge, creating the Bury St Edmunds-based West Suffolk District Council, which will vote on whether to spend millions developing the site when plans are submitted to the new authority in autumn.

The £210,000 proposals were backed by the majority of members but, despite supporting a cinema build in Newmarket, Cllr Andrew Appleby voted against commissioning architects.

Newmarkert cinema plans (7987507)

Cllr Appleby urged the council to defer the decision and said there were better places for a town cinema.

But Cllr Stanbury insisted it was 'in the right place' and said Forest Heath's consultants had evaluated sites around Newmarket and the car park was the best place.

After the meeting leader Cllr James Waters said: "I am proud that this council’s track record of investing in its communities has never stopped. Newmarket deserves a cinema, but our ambitions go beyond that.

"We want a greater return for our communities and to create opportunities for businesses to not only support the health of the high street but to also help it evolve."

And Cllr Stanbury said: "The demand for a cinema is clear, the operator interest in a council led scheme is strong and while the final decision on a multi-million pound investment will lie with the new West Suffolk Council, we are clearing the ground for the council to do what the market may not, and deliver a catalyst for reinventing the high street."