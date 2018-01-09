Fordham's Carter Street Co-op latest target by ramraiders

Fordham's Co-op has become the latest to be targeted by ramraiders.

Police received a call at 1:30am today with reports of an attempted ramraid at the Carter Street Co-op.

Thieves attempted to remove the cash machine from the store, but failed and left the scene.

No arrests have been made with police continuing their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0015500118 or visit cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org."

Late last year Burwell's two Co-op stores were targeted by ramraiders in the space of a month.