Food parcels provide lifeline for struggling families

Volunteers with Newmarket Churches Together have been packing up food parcels for local families struggling during the current coronavirus crisis.

The group is currently delivering 68 parcels of food and toiletries a week to local households. The boxes contain enough provisions for two main meals including tinned and fresh vegetables, bread, milk, fruit and meat and sausages from town butchers Powters.

Volunteers have been packing them at the Newmarket Catholic Church Hall.

A team of volunteers busy packing boxes of food and other other provisions to be delivered to local families during the current Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mecha Morton

And thanks to staff at DS Smith Packaging of Fordham recent deliveries also contained handmade jigsaw puzzles aimed at younger family members.

Cathy Staff, one of the volunteers, said funding for the project had come from a variety of sources including the Newmarket Covid-19 Fund and private donations.

