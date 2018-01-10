Floodwater ‘inches from front door’ of Ousden woman

An Ousden woman said she was at the end of her tether with the county council as heavy rain left flood water inches from her front door.

Natasha Troy, 33, said that she had no response from Suffolk County Council until they “were concerned about their manhole cover”.

“I am furious,” she said. “I am at the end of my tether with the council – I don’t know what I pay council tax for. The only thing that stopped it coming into the house was the slightly higher brickwork on the porch.

“If they don’t get someone out it will flood,” she added.

The road alongside her house became impassable to walkers and small cars as her garden submerged under floodwater.

Fearing water coming into her recently-decorated home, she spent almost £100 on pumping equipment and drain rods. On New Year’s Eve, Natasha and husband Andrew, with neighbours and family members, pumped water away from the couple’s detached house.

A council spokesman said: “We will be visiting Lords Lane this week to inspect what may be causing the issue, which we believe is an overgrown verge. If this is the case, we will order work for it to be completed as soon as possible.”