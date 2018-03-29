Fitzroy Street road safety call 'ignored'

Fitzroy Street residents have campaigned to reduce the speed limit and install zebra crossings
Calls from residents of Newmarket’s Fitzroy Street for measures to combat speeding vehicles have been dismissed by the highways authority.

Residents who attended a meeting of the town council on Monday were told that a senior Suffolk highways engineer had decided there was no need for either a pedestrian crossing close to the entrance to the memorial hall play area or a change in the speed limit in the street, which is currently 30mph.

“We feel as if we have been ignored and not listened to,” said campaigner Anne-Marie Hughes.

The town council agreed that it could use a portable speed indicator in the street, which would also record drivers’ speed data.

Cllr Mick Jefferys said a formal application should made for a 20mph speed limit.