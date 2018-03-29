Fitzroy Street road safety call 'ignored'

Calls from residents of Newmarket’s Fitzroy Street for measures to combat speeding vehicles have been dismissed by the highways authority.

Residents who attended a meeting of the town council on Monday were told that a senior Suffolk highways engineer had decided there was no need for either a pedestrian crossing close to the entrance to the memorial hall play area or a change in the speed limit in the street, which is currently 30mph.

“We feel as if we have been ignored and not listened to,” said campaigner Anne-Marie Hughes.

The town council agreed that it could use a portable speed indicator in the street, which would also record drivers’ speed data.

Cllr Mick Jefferys said a formal application should made for a 20mph speed limit.