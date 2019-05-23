Last year's royalty: Eight-year-old Millie Brown, centre, with attendants Tekesha Eaton, left, Annalise Baker, Carnival Prince Harvey Thomas. Picture Mark Westley.

Our competition to find the Newmarket Journal carnival princess, her two attendants and a prince is off to a flying start with five entries .

The royal foursome will lead the carnival parade along the High Street from Tattersalls to The Severals on Saturday, July 6. Entrants for the competition should be aged between five and 10 and either live or go to school in Newmarket.

All competition entries must be on the coupon which appears in the Journal and each entry should be accompanied by a colour head and shoulders photograph. Entrants should also be sure they would be available on carnival day if chosen.

This week’s entries are seven-year-old Ruby Frappell, of Exning Road, who is a pupil at Ditton Lodge Primary School; Serenity Young, seven, of Frampton Close, a pupil at All Saints’ Primary School; Arwen McConnell, nine, of Hamilton Road, who is a pupil at Exning Primary School; Rosabella Young, of Frampton Close, who is five and a pupil at All Saints’ Primary School and Nicole Muresan, seven, of St Philips Road, who is a pupil at Paddocks Primary School.

Entries can be posted to Newmarket Journal Carnival Princess/Prince, Rookery House, The Guineas, Newmarket CB8 8SY. Scans of the coupon with a photograph can also be emailed to alison.hayes@newmarketjournal.co.uk.

The princess and her two attendants will receive posies donated by Bouquets of Newmarket who will also make a buttonhole for the prince.

The theme of this year’s carnival parade is the books of popular children’s author Julia Donaldson. Attractions on The Severals will include a funfair, stalls and displays.

The event is being organised by sisters Tracy and Julie Williams and fund-raising will be in support of Newmarket Voluntary Network’s befriending service and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.