Firefighters attend Newmarket's New Look after 'strong smell of burning' in shop

Firefighters attended a High Street shop in Newmarket after a reports of a strong smell of burning in the building.

At about 11.37am today Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to reports of the smell of smoke in New Look.

Two fire engines were sent to the High Street shop, with onlookers watching the crews from Newmarket work at the store.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it appeared if the smell was coming from one of the light fittings in the shop, which has now been fixed.

Engines left the scene just before noon.

