Newmarket firefighter Paul Grimes

A Newmarket firefighter has been chosen to take part in Sunday’s national Act of Remembrance at The Cenotaph when members of the Royal family will be joined by senior politicians and Commonwealth representatives to honour the dead of two World Wars.

Paul Grimes, who has been a firefighter for 19 years, will march in the Civilian Services Contingent which is made up of uniformed members of the police, fire, ambulance and prison services, St John Ambulance and the British Red Cross and will form part of the static guard of honour around the Cenotaph alongside the Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

Paul, 37, believes his selection to represent the county fire service might have been partly based on the fact that he has taken part in Remembrance Day parades in Newmarket for 29 years.

“I started as a Cub when I was eight, then a Scout, Venture Scout and the fire service,” said, Paul who was taken to see the parades in Newmarket High Street as a very small boy when his grandfather George Turner took part.

“He was a D-Day veteran, a Royal Marine Commando, and was very active in the Royal British Legion. I now wear his medals when I march at Newmarket although it isn’t allowed in London.

“He will be at the front of my mind on Sunday. I will be feeling very proud and I think he would be proud too,” said Paul. “It is even more special to be taking part this year because of the 100th anniversary of the end of the war”

Paul will be accompanied to London by his partner Chloe Griffin, while his parents Mary and Bill Grimes will be at home with his five-year-old son Alfie trying to spot his dad on television.

In a further honour for Suffolk Fire Service, the county’s Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham will lead the Civilian Services Contingent in Whitehall after being selected by the National Fire Chiefs’ Council.