Fire crews are battling a blaze after flames were seen coming from the roof of a Gazeley home.

Four fire engines - one from both Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall and two from Newmarket - are in attendance at the two-floor, detached property in Mill Road after being called at around 1.12pm.

The ambulance service is also in attendance as are Suffolk Police who are assisting with road closures.

Fire crews are battling a blaze in Gazeley (15443851)

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that crews were dealing with a space measuring around 15 metres by 10.

He added that crews are making 'good progress'.

A long time villager, who did not want to be named, said: "The house looks really in trouble.

"I was in the conservatory and was called through to look at it.

"It was really going through the roof. The fire didn't seem to be downstairs - the flames were coming out the roof.

"They have had one of those huge arms with a box watering, watering and watering."

It is thought that the house is rented by a man in his 20s who has a dog.

Dale Nunn, station commander at Bury St Edmunds fire station, said; "The fire was well developed in the roof when we arrived.

"There's a few hot spots. There's difficult access into the roof so that's why we're going to be here some time."

He added that the cause of the fire is not yet known but that a full fire investigation would be carried out in due course.