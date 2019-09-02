Campaigners battling to keep Newmarket’s much-used railway foot crossing open are facing another public inquiry next year after Network Rail, which wants the crossing closed, objected to it being recognised as a public right of way by Suffolk County Council.

The case in support of the county authority’s move will be supported by Newmarket Town Council at the inquiry, which will be held at Newmarket Town Football Club on March 18, 2020.

Town mayor Cllr Rachel Hood told councillors at a meeting last week: “The town council is determined to do everything it can to keep that crossing open. We know how important it is to the town.”

The county council had acted following an application by town resident Michael Smy, backed by the town council and Newmarket Ramblers, to add a public footpath to the Newmarket map which would link Granary Road with Cricket Field Road by the Weatherby rail crossing.

Mr Smy, who was at last week’s meeting, advised the council to employ a specialist barrister to represent it at next year’s hearing.