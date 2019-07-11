Father discovered bodies of wife and 4-year-old son at their Newmarket home, inquest opening hears

A man found the bodies of his wife and young son when he returned to their Newmarket home a coroner's court has been told.

Ashok Rao made the discovery at a address in Park Avenue on April 26 as he arrived home from work.

Today Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard that the bodies of Snehashree Sudarashan, 28, and Abhay Rao, four, were in the living room.

Mr Rao alerted the emergency services with both police and ambulances responding but both Mrs Sudarashan and Abhay were declared dead at the scene by paramedic Paul Shannon.

Senior Coroner's Officer Paul Sermons said in a report read to the hearing that both Mrs Sudarashan and Abhay had 'sustained significant injuries'.

Post mortems on both victims were conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Nat Carey as part of a major investigation launched by Suffolk Police.

The hearing was told that Mr Rao was being supported by a police family liaison officer.

The inquest was formally opened by Senior Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley and adjourned to allow the completion of reports ahead of a full hearing in January.

Following the deaths Suffolk Police said they were treating the death of Mrs Sudarashan as not suspicious and that of Abhay as murder. Post mortem findings released at the time indicated that both died of compression of the neck and neck injuries.