Family's tribute to Newmarket man killed in road crash

By Alison Hayes
Published: 13:04, 31 December 2018
 | Updated: 13:06, 31 December 2018
Ryan Wilson (6259423)

A family has paid tribute to a 31-year-old man who was killed when his Peugeot Bipper van hit a tree two days before Christmas.

Ryan Wilson, of Newmarket, died at the scene of the crash on the B1112 in Eriswell on Sunday December 23.

His mother, Sophia Bettoney, said: "It hurts to think of a future without Ryan, he was my boy and he had come so far in recent years, I'm so proud of him. I hope he knows just how loved he was, by me, his sister, his step dad, and all of his family and friends. His death has left a huge hole in many lives and words can't describe how heartbroken we are. We love you Ryan, we miss you. Rest in peace darling."

