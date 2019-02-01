Family of Daniel Cole pay tribute to 'passionate and loving son' who died as he walked along A14

Daniel Cole (6925984)

The parents of a 38-year-old man who died after he was hit by a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket have paid tribute to a 'passionate and loving son who adored his family'.

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, was killed near junction 37 on Monday at 11pm as he walked along the eastbound carriageway.

He and his partner Chloe were expecting their second child, known to be another daughter, in April.

Parents Dawn and Stephen said their 'hearts were aching'.

"Daniel was a compassionate and loving son, who adored his family, and often teased his nephews and nieces. He would light up any room with his cheeky smile or his loud infectious laugh," they said.

"To those who knew him, he had a big heart, and was most caring, generous and hardworking in nature.

"A forgiving and understanding young man, Daniel would go out of his way to help anyone, and was full of love, joy, and pride.

"Our hearts are all aching."

The coroner has been informed.