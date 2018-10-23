The Bushel, the historic pub in the centre of Newmarket which was re-opened on Friday with former landlord Darren Belton back behind the bar with his wife Laura and their sons George and Kyle

There was familiar faces behind the bar of The Bushel when the pub re-opened under new management on Friday.

The Belton family, Darren and Laura and their sons George and Kyle who ran The Bushel very successfully between 2010 and 2014, have returned to pick up where they left off at the oldest pub in Newmarket which was once memorably described by town planners as ‘the jewel in The Rookery’s crown’.

They have spent the past four years running a bar in Fuengirola, on Spain’s Costa del Sol but, said Kyle, following an offer they couldn’t refuse from brewery Greene King, they decided to come back to Newmarket.

Last week they had been carrying out a thorough programme of cleaning before Friday’s re-opening, and a refurbishment is being planned by Greene King for early 2019.

The pub will offer a good range of beers, lagers and spirits together with a food menu for breakfast, lunch and early evening meals, including gluten free.

Racing and football will be shown in the bar and the pub’s two darts teams will carry on playing in local leagues with their line-up likely to be strengthened by George, now 21, who reached the finals of the World Junior Master finals about five years ago.

“I think our aim is to get the pub back to the good reputation it had when we here before,” said Kyle. “We’ve heard that a lot of our former customers will be turning up on Friday night and we’re looking forward to it.”