The families of the friends killed in a road crash just outside Newmarket have paid tribute to two young men who had everything to live for.

Nineteen-year-old Harry Fussey and Louis Cope-Cornell, 22, died when their car careered off the road and hit a tree in Newmarket’s Dullingham Road on Tuesday, September 3.

Louis’s twin, Max, said he had lost a brother who would always be a part of him.

Louis Cope-Cornell and Harry Fussey (16730040)

“Growing up, Louis was always my idol, I didn’t want to do anything without him but in a way we were like chalk and cheese.

“As teenagers we went through that usual bickering stage but really we were solid. He was a cheeky chap, very much loved and very much missed.”

Louis Cope-Cornell cradles his baby daughter Willow

Just eight weeks ago Louis, a former student at Bottisham Village College and Long Road Sixth Form College, had become a father when he and his partner, Lucy James, celebrated the birth of their daughter Willow.

“For Louis, the arrival of Willow had been a real turning point,” said Max. “She was his little light and he was becoming a real hands-on dad.”

Tributes left at the scene(16730415)

The couple lived in Dullingham and it was from there that Louis and Harry had set out on their fateful drive heading into Newmarket to get something to eat.

They crashed on the way, just after midnight, soon after going over the railway crossing, but, because their car could barely be seen from the road, it was nearly three hours before the emergency services were alerted.

Max, and his mum, Anna, who live in Newmarket, are doing their best to come to terms with their loss.

“He will always be part of me and Willow, for that reason he is not all gone,” said Max.

The family, which includes Max and Louis’s father, Martin, who lives in Impington, are planning a private family funeral but Max, who works at Newmarket’sTKMaxxsaid they hoped to be ableto organise a get-together so all those who knew Louis could remember him.

Harry Fussey, who loved nothing more than driving his horse and trap

In Newmarket, Harry’s mum, Natalie Cromby, who lives in Manderston Road, remembered her eldest son who would have been celebrating his 20th birthday four days after he died.

And just 10 weeks ago, the family had welcomed a new member with the birth of another brother for Harry and his siblings, Max and Sonny-Joe.

“Harry loved his baby brother,” said Natalie, “and he was so very pleased it was him who named him Hugo.”

Although she and Harry’s father, Derek, are separated, Natalie said they had always remained a close and loving family. “We were still the best of friends which we felt was paramount for us as a family and now we are all drawing comfort and support from each other.”

Harry, a former pupil at All Saints’ Primary School, St Felix Middle School and Newmarket Upper School, was working with his father in his tarmacing business.

His passion was driving his trap drawn by his horse, Red, in which he could often be seen on the lanes and roads around Newmarket and the surrounding villages.

His grandfather, Tony Cromby,worked for many years as a head lad for town trainer Sir Michael Stoute and Natalie said the pair were very close.

“Harry loved his family and he loved being out and about,” said Natalie. “Even as a little boy he loved digging in the garden with his brothers and he had chickens and grew vegetables. He was very old fashioned and we always used to say he had an old soul.”

Harry’s funeral service is set to be held at Newmarket’s St Mary’s Church on Tuesday at 2pm (call Southgate on 01638 662480 for confirmation). Family flowers only but donations to the Redwings Horse Sanctuary.