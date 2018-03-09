Extra costs for market's move to Newmarket High Street

Moving Newmarket’s market to the High Street could cost as much as £30,000 extra, town councillors have been told.

The sum, to meet the costs of installing an electricity supply for the new site, has been estimated at between £15,000 and £30,000.

But councillors heard at a meeting last week it was not certain where the money would come from.

Newmarket town manager Roberta Bennett said that the town council had not budgeted for such a cost, but Cllr Mick Jefferys said that as the market was the district council’s responsibility it should be footing the bill.

A spokesman from Forest Heath District Council said: “While there is a strong commitment from all partners for the trial to bring the market back to the High Street, there are some technical challenges that need to be understood.

“Conversations with our partners in working to identify local, affordable solutions for relocating the market are ongoing.”