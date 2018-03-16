Exning woman caught in possession of heroin and cocaine handed suspended sentence

A woman from Exning who was caught with illegal drugs has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Sarah Ryan, 47, of Mill Lane, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court.

She was arrested in Old Station Road, Newmarket on July 10 last year and found to be in possession of heroin and cocaine.

Last month Ryan pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and driving with a level of controlled drugs in her blood which was over the prescribed limit.

The court heard that Ryan, who had been stopped by police while driving a VW Golf car, had a previous conviction for drug supply.

Mr Recorder David Altaras sentenced Ryan to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years. He also ordered the destruction of the drugs seized when Ryan was arrested.

Appearing for Ryan, Daniel Taylor said his client had not been dealing drugs directly to users but was transporting cocaine and heroin in return for a few wraps of drugs.