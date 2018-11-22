The stall in Newmarket raised more than £900, with the promise of a £1,000 mystery boost

A cake stall run by an Exning schoolgirl in Newmarket’s Guineas Centre has raised more than £900 for Diabetes UK with a promise of a further £1,000 from a charitable trust.

Lorna Blades said her 12-year-old daughter Layla, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes four years ago, was ‘very, very happy’ that her idea for fundraising had been such a success.

“She already had £130 in donations plus £120 in a collection tin from customers at the White Swan in Exning and on the day everyone was amazingly generous”, said Lorna.”We had people who bought a £2 cake and told us to keep the change out of a £10 note”.

And the £900 may not be the only boost Diabetes UK gets as a result of Layla’s efforts. A ‘mystery’ man approached Lorna with a promise of a £1,000 donation from a Trust, which he told her regularly gave money to charities.

“He said it had never given money to Diabetes UK but, because he had seen our stall, he was going to arrange a donation of £1,000,” said Lorna. “I didn’t have a chance to speak to him properly as we were so busy but I sent the girls after him to say thank you. I still don’t know who he was but he seemed very genuine and I’m sure he will be as good as his word,” she added.

Layla also wanted to say a special thank you to Tesco, The Pantry, Premier Travel and Exning businesses the White Swan, White Horse and Regency Cakes, all of which gave donations, gifts or raffle prizes.