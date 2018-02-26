Exning Primary School closed because of burst water pipes

Exning Primary School was forced to close today after a mains pipe burst left it with no running water.

Residents in Exning and Burwell have had no running water since earlier today, with Anglian Water pointing to a broken water pipe near Hamilton Road, close to the junction with Exning Road, responsible for the loss of water for the villages.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We're sorry some customers in Burwell and Exning may have low water pressure or no water at all this morning.

"Our engineers are working to fix a burst water pipe near Hamilton Road which will be completed later today.

"In the meantime, we'll be rerouting water around our network to get supplies back to normal as quickly as possible. This should be by lunchtime today."

To find out if your water is working, visit the Anglian Water website.