Ex-jockey admits assaulting Newmarket student

A 63-year-old man from Soham has admitted assaulting a female student in Newmarket.

Alan Coogan, of Hasse Road, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. He had denied a charge of sexual assault but at the start of his trial pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of common assault which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The court heard that the incident happened on July 1 last year when former jump jockey Coogan, who has been a saddler for more than 40 years, was making a delivery to a stable in Newmarket.

Prosecuting, Sally Hobson said a work experience student who had a conversation with Coogan was left feeling upset by his behaviour. After going home, the victim had contacted the police which led to Coogan being interviewed and charged.

The court heard that Coogan felt upset and embarrassed about the incident. He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered to pay £250 towards prosecution costs.