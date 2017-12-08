Ex-head teacher entertains Fordham pupils at launch of his first children's book

Former headteacher Kevin Bullock was back at Fordham Primary School for the launch of his first children’s book.

The Animals of Blipp is the tale of a group of animals who build a rocket to escape a hard life on Earth and start again on the planet of Blipp. It focuses on the character of Mr Wolf, who sets out to convince young readers that his reputation for terrorising grannies and blowing up little pigs is unfair.

Written in rhyme and beautifully illustrated by Kevin’s niece Bella Proctor, the book started life as a poem Kevin used occasionally during his 20-year career at Fordham.

Since retiring in December 2014, Kevin has worked for the Diocese of Ely in roles including school support. He has written a text book, entitled Improving Performance in Primary Schools, but The Animals of Blipp marks his debut as a children’s author.

“I had played around with this poem for many years and knew its was engaging for the children. I always thought that when I got time it would be great to get it illustrated and published,” said Kevin.

Priced at £6, the book is aimed at youngsters aged from four to 10 years with all profits going to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Kevin will be back in the area on Saturday when he will be giving a reading and signing copies of the book at the Centre Peace bookshop at The Causeway, Burwell.