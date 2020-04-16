Supermarkets across the region have been altering their opening hours in recent weeks and introducing dedicated time slots for NHS staff and the vulnerable.

To help keep find you the best time to head for the shops, we have compiled the most up-to-date operating hours for each of the county's biggest supermarkets.

Queues outside Sainsbury's

Purchasing restrictions also apply across a number of the stores.

Two-metre social distancing rules are also being enforced at every Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Iceland, Co-op and Marks and Spencer.

Most stores are not allowing couples to shop together, so ensure you bear that in mind before travelling in case you want to spend two hours waiting in the car for your family member to finish their shop.

Sainsbury's

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm

Key workers and the vulnerable: 7.30am to 8am Monday to Saturday for NHS and social care workers.

The elderly and vulnerable have dedicated hour from 8am to 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Restrictions: Limits of two per person on popular products such as will remain in place on items including pasta, some tinned and frozen food, milk and anti-bacterial products.

NHS staff can browse Tesco stores before the checkouts are opened

Tesco

Opening hours: 24-hour stores are open 6am to 10pm. Store opening times vary, with some opening at 7am and 8am.

Key workers and the vulnerable: NHS workers have a browsing hour before checkouts open each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Elderly and vulnerable have priority Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 10am.

Restrictions: Three-item limit on a range of products including eggs, hand sanitiser, toilet, pasta, rice and cleaning products.

Some Asda products are limited to three per person

Asda

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays .

Key workers and the vulnerable: 8am to 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday is priority time for NHS workers. Others customers are allowed in-store, however, priority is given to healthcare workers.

Restrictions: Rationing on chilled products and fruit and vegetables has been lifted. Cleaning products and toiletries restrictions still apply to three per product.

Morrisons

Opening hours: Extended to 7am until 8pm, Monday to Saturday. Sunday opening hours stand at 9:30am to 4pm

Key workers and the vulnerable: NHS hour Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7am. Another dedicated slot on Sundays from 9am until 9.30pm. Healthcare customers will also get a 10% discount from their checkout total for the next 12 weeks.

Restrictions: Product limits have been lifted.

There are no dedicated hours for NHS staff at Lidl

Aldi

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm.

Key workers and the vulnerable: Emergency services staff, care home and NHS workers can browse the aisles 30 minutes before others every Sunday. They also get to head the queues outside every day.

Over 70s can browse in-store 30 minutes before everyone else Monday to Saturday.

Restrictions: There are no currently no restrictions.

There's no rationing enforced at Lidl

Lidl

Opening hours: Operating as usual, with usual opening times varying across the county. The majority either open at 8am or 9am Monday to Saturday, and 10am on Sundays.

Key workers and the vulnerable: No dedicated hours

Restrictions: Most restrictions have been lifted, however there are a few limitations - such as for toilet paper.

Waitrose

Opening hours: Open as usual every day, but specific times vary store to store

Key workers and the vulnerable: The supermarket is giving checkout priority to NHS workers, and some essential products are set aside for healthcare staff. Elderly and the vulnerable are prioritised during the first hour of opening each day.

Restrictions: Two packs of toilet roll per person. Other restrictions on food have been lifted.

Iceland

Opening hours: Most stores are open each day from 9am to 6pm. Others are operating from 10am to 7pm.

Key workers and the vulnerable: The last hour of trading at each Iceland supermarket is dedicated exclusively for NHS workers with an ID card.

Restrictions: No limits on products aside from anti-bacterial wipes and soap.

The Co-op invites the elderly to come in early

Co-op

Opening hours: 7am to 8pm everyday.

Key workers and the vulnerable: Dedicated hour from 8am until 9am each Saturday, and 10am to 11am on Sundays.

Restrictions: A range of products - varying from store to store - are limited to two per person.

M&S Foodhall

Marks & Spencer

Opening hours: Food stores remain open as usual. Times vary between 6am and 9am, but your local store will be operating its usual hours.

Key workers and the vulnerable: NHS and emergency services staff have the first hour of trading on Tuesday and Friday. The elderly get priority shopping on Monday and Thursday.

Restrictions: Grocery items rationed to two per person.

