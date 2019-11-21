Evelina Kravale, 10, is fighting back after sustaining horrific injuries when she was hit by a bus in Newmarket's Exning Road

The ten-year-old school girl hit by a bus in Newmarket’s Exning Road has had her left foot and the lower part of her left leg amputated following the accident.

Evelina Kravale, who is a Year 6 pupil at Laureate Community Academy, also sustained a broken collarbone, but despite her horrific injuries the little girl is fighting back and has been called ‘our miracle’ by her family.

“The doctors are happy with how she is healing. She is doing really well and if she carries on as she is doing she will recover very fast,” they said. “She has already been able to stand up and has been outside in a wheelchair for a few minutes, She is our miracle.”

The family, who have already raised over £4,000 to support Evelina’s rehabilitation, through a crowdfunding website, expressed their thanks to everyone who has supported them “We want to say a big thank you to all the emergency teams and the school staff who helped and supported Evelina at the scene and were absolutely amazing. We still can’t believe what has happened.”

And they added: “Evelina sends her love to her classmates and if everything is ok she is going to visit her class as soon as she is ready.”

David Perkins, head teacher at Laureate, said he was ‘incredibly proud’ of how the school community had responded to the accident, which happened at around 3.40pm on Thursday, November 7, close to the traffic lights at the Exning Road junction with Elizabeth Avenue.

“All of our energies have been, and will continue to be, focused on supporting Evelina, her family, and all of the other pupils and families affected by the accident,” he said.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and understanding.”

The school is planning a number of its own fund-raising events for Evelina including a sponsored walk, a raffle by the PTA of 10 Christmas hampers made up with goodies donated by pupils and their families.

Any businesses wanting to help the appeal should contact the school on 01638 663927.