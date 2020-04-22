Escape room proposal for Newmarket office

A themed escape room, providing participants with a 60-minute real-life adventure game, could be established in the basement of a Newmarket office.

Businessman Isaac Reed, a director of Exit Rooms Ltd which already runs escape rooms in Ipswich and Cambridge, wants to open a facility in the basement of Godolphin House, in The Avenue.

He has submitted a planning application to West Suffolk Council, which will have the final say on the proposal.

In a planning statement, Mr Reed said: “An escape room is a 60-minute real-life adventure. Teams assemble in a themed room and have an hour to complete a mission and ultimately escape the room.

“To solve an escape room, teams will be required to find hidden clues and solve a series of challenging puzzles.

“The development will introduce a new leisure activity to the town of Newmarket, adding variety, vitality and viability to the town,” he said.

