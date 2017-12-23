Engagement ring among jewellery stolen in Fordham crimewave

Fordham residents have been warned to make sure their ‘home security is robust’ after a spate of burglaries in the village.

Burglars targeted four houses in 10 days, taking jewellery from all four properties.

On December 15, properties in Collins Hill and Murfitts Lane were targeted. Burgalrs entered the Murfitts Lane address through the front window at about 1pm, taking rings, necklaces, brooches and a watch.

A house in Trinity Close had its back window forced open between 10:30 and 11:30am on December 13, with thieves making away with jewellery including an engagement ring, cufflinks, a pearl bracelet and necklaces.

On December 7, an address in Hillside Meadow was also targeted by jewellery thieves.

Sgt Phil Priestley said: “This isn’t a problem that is focused on Fordham by any means – we have seen similar offences in Ely, Soham, Littleport and Haddenham. It is important that people take steps to protect their property by ensuring that their home security is robust.”

Police are appealing for people to call 101 with any information about these burglaries.