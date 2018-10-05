End of an era as time is called on Newmarket pub

Sheila McNally's last day at The Palomino in Newmarket

Last orders were called for a final time on Saturday at a Newmarket pub which has closed for good after the retirement of its long-serving landlady.

Sheila McNally took over The Palomino with her late husband Barry in 1987 and continued to hold the licence alone after his death eight years ago.

But now aged 79, Sheila has decided it is time to call it a day and has retired along with her faithful German shepherd Abby to a bungalow at Freshfields.

Old friends and customers enjoyed a party on Saturday night to say farewell to Sheila and to the pub, which is owned by Staffordshire-based Punch Taverns.

“It was a wonderful party although there were lots of tears,” said Sheila. “It has been quite hard to keep going because I can’t walk so well these days and so I decided it was time to go.

“Life is going to be a lot quieter than I am used to – but I will have to get used to it,” added Sheila who, in addition to managing all aspects of a busy pub, has run pool, petanque and darts teams and organised the Newmarket Summer Darts League for many years.

The Palomino was built in 1963, opening its doors for the first time on November 22, the day President John Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. It was one of many pubs built in the 1950s and 60s on new housing estates which provided homes for a growing post-war population.