West Suffolk's councils have triggered their emergency rough sleeper plans as temperatures are set to plummet overnight.

Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council have started their severe weather emergency protocol, which sees the authorities make extra provision for rough sleepers.

Temperatures are set to drop to -3c in the early hours of tomorrow. According to the MetOffice, it could feel as cold as -6c at 8am with subzero temperatures to continue throughout the day.

And the forecaster is expecting much colder weather throughout the month.

The emergency plans mean west Suffolk councils' rough sleeper support staff will continue their regular contact with rough sleepers and encourage them to use the all year-round accommodation available.

A west Suffolk spokesman said: "This will be face to face wherever possible while we will also be in contact via mobile phone.

"If for whatever reason we can’t make contact with an individual we will be out and actively looking to locate them to check on their welfare.

"We will also continue to speak regularly to our local partners. All of this is with a view to encouraging people off of the streets and other open spaces into accommodation especially given the severe weather conditions that we have been warned to expect with the next few weeks."

The council has urged residents to report people suspected of sleeping rough on 01284 757178 or at streetlink.org.uk.