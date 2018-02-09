Ely couple held after 'slaves' freed

A couple have been arrested in Ely on suspicion of modern slavery and gangmaster offences after six Romanians were freed from a house.

The workers were brought to the UK and believed to have been held as modern-day slaves, put to work in a salad processing factory. They were rescued from a house in Ely on Monday where a 30-year-old man and his female partner, aged 32, were arrested.

They were all removed to a temporary reception centre where they are being supported and assessed as potential victims of human trafficking.

The couple are being quizzed by officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), which protects vulnerable workers from exploitation.

The British Red Cross also helped by providing welfare support to the alleged victims as inquiries continue.

Tony Byrne of GLAA said: “This once again demonstrates the GLAA’s commitment to using our enhanced remit to investigate reported instances of modern slavery.”