Easter message from Suffolk's NHS, emergency and public services as coronavirus lockdown continues

Residents across Suffolk have been urged to ‘stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives’ this Easter as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

In an Easter message to all residents, the county’s NHS, emergency and public services which make up the Suffolk Resilience Forum have warned ‘this is a public emergency not a public holiday’.

They said: “To help stop the spread of coronavirus all of us must follow the Government’s instructions for the sake of ourselves, our families, our communities, the NHS, and every key worker.

“While the vast majority are making sacrifices for the greater good, a minority are not – driving outside of their own immediate area to other locations to exercise, or congregating in parks, beaches and beauty spots.

“When exercising the simple truth is: if you cannot get to where you are going in five to 10 minutes, then you have gone too far.

“Over the last few weeks the country has stood as one to applaud the heroism of key workers and volunteers, including those in the NHS who are risking their lives to save others.

“On behalf of the selfless we must not be selfish.

“While others do their duty trying to protect us, do yours by staying in and around your home.”

They reiterated the Government’s restrictions on when residents can leave their properties. They are:

Shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible

One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

Any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

Travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home

The message is from the NHS, East of England Ambulance Service Trust, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Suffolk Constabulary, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, the Environment Agency and Suffolk County, Ipswich Borough, East Suffolk, West Suffolk, Babergh District and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

Meanwhile, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has issued advice on staying safe during the lockdown including taking precuations when carrying out home improvements to reduce the strain on services.

Dr Helena Jopling, public health consultant at the trust, said: “Wearing protective clothing such as protective eyewear while working on a DIY project or gardening will go a long way in helping you avoid any accidents, as well as taking the strain off our already busy hospital.”

