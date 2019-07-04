Early morning crime spree sees 3 Newmarket shops targeted

Nancy's Vintage Teashop, Old Station Road (13404077)

Thieves went on a town centre crime spree in the early hours of yesterday, targetting three Newmarket stores.

Old Station Road café Nancy's Vintage Teashop was one of the business targeted. It had its door window smashed through, allowing it to be opened.

Once inside a safe was stolen along with its till float, a laptop and charger, and a tablet computer.

In Market Street Mill Pets had its window smashed through. Thieves made off with cash from its back office. Two charity boxes were also taken.

Mill Pets, Market Street (13404079)

And Eric Tennant butchers was also targeted, with wooden panels removed from its door, but thieves could not get in.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police asked anybody with information about the incidents to call 101, quoting incident number 3738546 for Eric Tennant butchers, 3638556 for Nancy's Vintage Teashop, or 3738524 for Mill Pets.