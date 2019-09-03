Dullingham Road, Newmarket, closed by police after 'serious crash'
Published: 12:07, 03 September 2019
| Updated: 12:08, 03 September 2019
A Newmarket road is closed after a 'serious crash' in the early hours of today.
At about 2.50am emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle crash in Dullingham Road.
A Suffolk Police spokesman described the crash as 'serious'.
A vehicle appeared to be in dense hedgerow at the side of the road.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called at around 02:50am today, Tuesday 3 September, to reports of a single vehicle serious collision on the B1061, Dullingham Road, Newmarket.
"Emergency services are on the scene and the road remains closed at this time."
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.