A road just outside Newmarket has re-opened following a crash involving a van and a car yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to Dullingham Road shortly after 6pm to reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus and a Volkswagen Transporter van.

Two fire engines, an ambulance crew and police attended the scene, which was around 20 metres from the railway line on the B1061.

The two people involved were treated at the scene but are not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

