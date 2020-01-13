Dullingham Road in Newmarket closed after van and car crash
Published: 19:16, 13 January 2020
| Updated: 20:14, 13 January 2020
A road just outside Newmarket is closed after a crash involving a van and a car.
Emergency services were called to Dullingham Road shortly after 6pm to reports of a collision.
Two fire engines and an ambulance crew are currently on the scene, which is around 20 metres from the railway line on the B1061.
The two people involved are being treated at the scene but are not thought to have sustained serious injuries.
