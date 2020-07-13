Drugs squad find man hiding in Newmarket wardrobe with stash of drugs
Officers from Suffolk's drugs squad raided a Newmarket house last week, finding a suspected dealer hiding with his stash in a wardrobe.
Police from the Scorpion Drugs Team raided a property in Howard de Walden Way on Friday and found a 19-year-old man from London inside the house.
Suffolk Police said was hiding inside a wardrobe, along with thousands of pounds in cash and a stash of what is believed to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.
He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of class B drugs.
The raid followed an earlier search of a woman in Rayes Lane in the town. The woman, in her 30s, was arrested on suspicion in being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station, and have now been released under investigation.
More by this authorDan Barker
