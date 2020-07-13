Home   News   Article

Drugs squad find man hiding in Newmarket wardrobe with stash of drugs

By Dan Barker
-
dan.barker@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:44, 13 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:47, 13 July 2020

Officers from Suffolk's drugs squad raided a Newmarket house last week, finding a suspected dealer hiding with his stash in a wardrobe.

Police from the Scorpion Drugs Team raided a property in Howard de Walden Way on Friday and found a 19-year-old man from London inside the house.

Suffolk Police said was hiding inside a wardrobe, along with thousands of pounds in cash and a stash of what is believed to be heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

Thousands of pounds found in a Newmarket raid (38393790)
Thousands of pounds found in a Newmarket raid (38393790)

He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of class B drugs.

The raid followed an earlier search of a woman in Rayes Lane in the town. The woman, in her 30s, was arrested on suspicion in being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Drugs recovered in a Newmarket raid (38393787)
Drugs recovered in a Newmarket raid (38393787)

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station, and have now been released under investigation.

Read more
CrimeNewmarket

More by this author

Dan Barker

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE