Drug dealer found with crack cocaine in Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road jailed for almost four years

A teenage drug dealer caught with crack cocaine and a knuckleduster in Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road has been locked up for almost four years.

Sorren Price, of St Andrews Street in Mildenhall, was handed a 45 month sentence at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting possession of drugs with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a weapon capable of discharging a noxious liquid.

In January he was given a two year suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis in 2018, and on Monday Judge Rupert Overbury handed the 19 year old a 45 month spell in a young offenders' institute which included 15 months for breaking the conditions of his release.

Sorren Price, 19, of St Andrews Street in Mildenhall (34895592)

On April 18 Price was arrested near Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road after police were told about suspicious activity in the George Lambton playing fields, in Fordham Road.

After a police chase Price was found with £373.30 in cash, a knuckleduster and a mobile phone, the court was told. In a nearby ditch officers found crack cocaine and a vessel containing noxious liquid, thought to be hydrogen peroxide.

After the hearing, acting superintendent Andy Pursehouse urged people to report suspicious activity to the police.

"Drug dealing has devastating consequences for people in our communities. Local officers promptly responded to the report leading to this arrest, which sends a clear message that these offences are taken extremely seriously," he said.

Read more CourtsMildenhallNewmarket