Drivers caught speeding at well over 100mph on deserted A11

Two drivers were caught speeding at well over 100mph on the deserted A11 yesterday.

A motorist was seen speeding on the M11 in Essex before crossing the border into Cambridgeshire and then Suffolk near Newmarket and being clocked driving 150mph on the dual carriage way.

Followed by the National Police Air Service, the BMW 330 driver was pulled over on the bypass and is set to be reported for dangerous driving and excess speed.

Cambridgeshire Police released an image from the national air service of the BMW driving at 150mph (33943150)

Also yesterday a disqualified driver was caught speeding on the road near Mildenhall at almost double the national limit.

Traffic police saw the Volkswagen travelling at 120mph on the A11 southbound between Thetford and Barton Mills.

A VW was taken off the road by police after its driver was caught travelling 50mph over the limit. Picture: Twitter @NSRAPT (33943192)

On Wednesday at about 4.30pm the driver, a woman in her 20s, was travelling at about 50mph over the 70mph national speed limit when officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team pulled her over.

The car was seized by officers and she is set to reported for speeding, for not having the correct insurance and being a disqualified driver.