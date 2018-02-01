Driver, 88, had heart attack on A11 inquest heard

An 88-year-old man who drove his car into the path of traffic on a dual-carriageway at Worlington may have been taken ill at the wheel, an inquest has heard.

Charles McCulloch suffered multiple injuries when his VW Golf was struck by another car on the northbound A11 on July 22 last year.

On Monday, an inquest at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich heard that Mr McCulloch, who was well known in the Cambridge area as a former football referee, was just three car lengths away from a vehicle travelling at more than 60mph when he pulled out of Newmarket Road.

Driver Trudi Nobes said in a statement that she had been travelling with her daughter as a front seat passenger and attempted to avoid Mr McCulloch’s car but was unable to avoid an impact with the side of it.

Passing motorists and an off-duty paramedic tried to help Mr McCulloch who had suffered major injuries but despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination later confirmed that death had been due to multiple head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Mr McCulloch, of Seymour Street, in Cambridge, had also suffered a heart attack but it had not been possible to establish if it was before or after the impact.

Police accident investigator Pc Andy Fossey said witnesses had described how they saw Mr McCulloch’s car begin to slowly cross both lanes of the dual-carriageway just before the accident.

“This sad event will be etched in the memories of those involved,” he said.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a verdict of accidental death.