Drive-in concerts set for Newmarket's July Course

Gig-goers will be able to sing along to Garry Newman in their Cars when he performs at a drive-in concert at Newmarket's July Course later this year.

Artists including The Streets, Dizzee Rascal, and The Zutons are among performers set to be on stage in the Live From The Drive-In gigs.

Live Nation Entertainment is putting on the Live From The Drive-In show, a series of drive-in concerts at 12 venues across the country, one of which is Newmarket's July Course.

The first gig is set to be on August 3, with Tony Hadley, formerly of Spandau Ballet, and Sigala.

The gigs, designed to comply with government-ordered social distancing guidelines, can be enjoyed by audiences from the comfort of designated areas with each vehicle a suitable distance away from others.

Peter Taylor, Live Nation Promoter - “We are excited to bring Utilita Live From The Drive-In to fans across the UK. This outdoor concert series was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in the safest way possible.

"Each event will comply with all official Government guidelines in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. We look forward to announcing some of the biggest names across UK music and bringing these fantastic artists to a city near you”.

Other artists set for the course include Bjorn Again, Jack Savoretti, Brand New Heavies, Lightning Seeds, Embrace, Ash, and Russell Watson.