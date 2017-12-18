Dreams of a white Christmas come true for a Newmarket family

A Newmarket family's dreams of a White Christmas came true on Saturday as they had one delivered to their door – just hours before snow actually began to fall on the town.

Maria Castellina stumbled upon one of TK Maxx’s White Christmas snow globes hidden in its Covent Garden store in London as part of a special seasonal competition two weeks ago.

Her prize was to have her home transformed into a winter wonderland for 48 hours with a special delivery of real snow.

Maria decided to give the prize to her father, Mick Jefferys, and on Saturday a team of TK Maxx snow experts arrived at his Churchill Avenue home with equipment usually used in the film industry – plus eight cubic metres of real snow, just perfect for snowball fights, snowmen and a suitably jolly Christmas experience.

Mr Jefferys has been a Newmarket town councillor for 16 years and he has been the town mayor twice. Raising his family in Newmarket, he was a maths teacher at Newmarket Academy before he retired.

On Saturday he hosted a party and invited people from the local community to enjoy the White Christmas experience.

“The children will remember this for the rest of their lives and I think I will too. The only problem is, I think we’ll have to do this every year now – an annual event. As the day’s gone on, I think the adults are having more fun the children.”

Deborah Dolce, group brand and marketing director at TK Maxx said: “We wanted to create a real, magical experience for our shoppers this year, something that would be great fun and let everyone across the country join in. A snowy version of a golden ticket.

“We know that lots of people dream of a White Christmas and it’s a special way to bring friends and family together. We are celebrating our big gifts at small prices on a ridiculous scale with this once-in-a lifetime gift.”