Drama as passers-by fight to save man's life in Newmarket town centre

A man was taken to hospital earlier today after suffering a suspected heart attack in Newmarket town centre.

At about midday a man collapsed in Wellington Street with a member of staff from the nearby Job Centre first raising the alarm.

Members of the public rushed to help and one man used CPR to try and resuscitate him.

Ambulances in Newmarket's Wellington Street after a man collapsed earlier today.(38527327)

Twenty-nine-year old Richard Godby, who was one of the first at the scene, rushed to the memorial hall, in the High Street, to get the defibrillator.

“I’m pretty sure it might have been a heart attack but I think he hit his head at the same time,” he said.

Those trying to help took instruction from emergency services over the phone until ambulance crews arrived and continued to treat the man, with paramedics wearing protective body suits.

Suffolk Police closed the road for nearly an hour until ambulance crews left the scene to take the man to hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

Read more Newmarket