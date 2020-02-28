The hard work, dedication and skill of a yearling man who has handled some of the great racehorses of recent times was recognised by the racing industry when he was awarded the top prize at the prestigious Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards in London.

James Frank, who came to England from his native Zimbabwe 20 years ago to work at Genesis Green Stud, is now in charge of the yearlings at the Hascombe and Valiant Stud in Cheveley, which over the last few years has produced champions such as Epsom Derby winner Golden Horn, Champion Stakes hero Cracksman and Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher.

One of six children, James followed his father into racing, finally becoming foreman for a leading trainer where he learnt to break yearlings and to ride. After seeing an advert for a stud job in the UK, he sent off a CV which led to his new life in England.

James Frank, Hascombe and Valiant Stud (30133496)

The only hiccup came when new EEC regulations caused a major problem with his work permit and he had to return to Zimbabwe for more than three months until a final appeal was successful.

“I thought my dream had ended,” said James, who started work at Hascombe Stud seven years ago and lives on the stud with his wife Hazvineyi and their four sons. The family are now all British citizens.

James, 43, said he had been thrilled to receive the award as winner of the Stud category with its £5,000 prize, but was amazed when his name was called as the Employee of the Year and another £20,000 with match funding to be shared by his stud.

“Everybody stood up and were cheering and clapping. It was surreal,” he said. “It has been a long road and a lot of people have helped me but most of all I must thank all the team at Hascombe Stud.”

It was a good night for Newmarket at Monday’s ceremony with Andy Stringer, from John Gosden’s Clarehaven Stables, carrying off the Dedication title winning £5,000 and a match-funded amount to his yard and Simone Sear, of Racing Welfare also winning £5,000 along with the Rory MacDonald award and the same amount to a charity of her choice.

James Savage, from Freemason Lodge, was named runner-up in the Leadership category as was Shoeb Patel, from Diomed Stables in the Rider/Groom award. Paddy Meehan, stallion man at the National Stud for the past 19 year, was runner-up in the Stud section. The three won £2,000 each plus match funding.

