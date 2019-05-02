Park Avenue, Newmarket (9253601)

A mother and son who were found dead in a Newmarket house on Friday have been named by police.

Snehashree Sudarshan, 28, and four-year-old Abhay Rao were found dead in their Park Avenue home at around 6pm.

Home Office post-mortem examinations revealed that both died as a result of 'compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck'.

Suffolk Police said Abhay's death is being treated as a murder. Snehashree's death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Floral tributes outside 10 Park Avenue, Newmarket (9473130)

Senior investigating officer DCI Caroline Millar said: "Our enquires are continuing but we appreciate this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and specialist officers are supporting them."

Detectives do not believe there is anybody else involved in the incident.

The deaths have been referred to the Suffolk coroner and inquests are likely to be opened next week.

Floral tributes have been left outside the house and, poignantly, a picture of Marvel comic book hero Spiderman has been taped to the window sill.