Double blow for Newmarket as Tindalls Newsagents and Claire’s Accessories close

Staff were left shocked and upset when administrators moved in today to close one of Newmarket’s best-known High Street businesses.

About 30 members of staff have lost their jobs at Tindalls Newsagents, a fixture in the High Street for 132 years since it was founded as a booksellers and stationers by George Tindall in 1887.

A member of staff said: “A woman from the administrators came through the door, got us all together for a talk and told us it was going into administration. We had no idea that anything like this was going to happen· It was completely out of the blue”.

Among workers, one had been employed at the shop for nearly 30 years while others had worked there for more than 10.

“It was like a family” said one of them.

The shop, which is understood to be owned by Luton-based newsagents group Hendersons is completely separate from the neighbouring business Tindalls Stationers which is not affected by the closure.

There was a further blow to the town’s retail sector when a second business also shut its doors today. Claire’s Accessories, in The Guineas, closed with a notice to customers posted on the door saying: ‘This shop is now closed· Your nearest stores are Bury St Edmunds or Cambridge.'