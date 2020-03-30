Donation helps fill empty shelves at Newmarket's Open Door charity

Stockpiling and panic buying in Newmarket has led to pressure on supermarket shelves and, as a result, the Newmarket Food Bank has seen a sharp decline in vital donations of foodstuffs.

When Newmarket-based company, leading horse sales consignor, The Castlebridge Consignment, heard of the plight of the food bank, which is operated by the charity Newmarket Open Door, it decided to step in and help with a donation of £1,500.

“Clearly these are difficult times and we wanted to do something positive to help, said Castlebridge director Andrew Mead, “so we have provided cash that Open Door will use to buy food items and hopefully make up some of the shortfalls that the food bank is experiencing”.

July Racecourse roundabout..Andrew Meade of the Castlebridge Consignment presenting Â£1,500 to Charles Dore fromthe Food Bank. Picture by Mark Westley. (32220730)

Charles Dore, chief executive of Newmarket Open Door, said: “We very much welcome this donation and hope it might encourage other local businesses to help with the work we do.

“I can be contacted by email on charles.dore@newmarketopendoor.org.uk and would very much appreciate to hear from other businesses who are prepared to help us serve our community.”

