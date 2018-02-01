Dog-fouling poster goes global online

A notice suggesting dog-owners in a village could take up yoga by “bending over and picking up your dog poo” has become a global hit on the internet.

A disgruntled resident put up the amusing sign to tell dog walkers off for not cleaning up after their pets.

Now the A4 sheet, pinned to a telegraph pole in Dullingham, has since been shared around the world.

It reads: “Want to start yoga? Start by bending over and picking up your dog poo, known as the ‘downward dog position’. Then put it in a bin.”

Resident Julie Murden, 50, snapped a picture of the poster, which has been put up next to a well-used footpath, and shared it on social media.

“The poster really caught my attention because I actually do yoga myself and was just on my way back from a class,” she said.

“I spotted it and thought it was really humorous but with a serious message.

“The footpath is used by children going to the local primary school and it is not nice treading in poo.

“What is even worse is some people bag up the poo and then leave it or throw the bag into the hedge.

“It’s pretty awful for everyone.

“I know a lot of people who do pick up their dog’s poo with no problem, but there are obviously many others who don’t.”

It’s not known who is behind the poster as they have not yet revealed themselves.